It was standing room only for the third annual GiGi's Playhouse "I have a voice" gala Thursday in Fargo.

Gigi's playhouse is the only down syndrome achievement center in North Dakota.

They provide free therapeutic, educational, and social programs for children who have down syndrome.

Folks enjoyed an evening of singing, dancing and silent auctions.

The event is GiGi's Playhouse Fargo's largest fundraiser of the year and the hope is to raise awareness and support for the programs that are offered.

Steve Pasches' 16-year-old son Ted participates in the sports and exercise programs at Gigi's. "They have those shared experiences so it helps them to build bonds and friendships so tonight is just about advocating for more of that," said Pasche.

The Valley News Teams own Jordan Schroeer and Lisa Budeau emceed the event.

