The state of Minnesota is reporting 365 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the active cases to 2,863.

Nine new deaths are also reporting, bringing the death toll to 1,406. Of those deaths, 1,107 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

336 people are in the hospital with the virus, and 162 of them are in the ICU.

29,854 Minnesotans are listed as recovered from coronavirus.