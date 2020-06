The Minnesota Health Department has released updated information on COVID-19 Cases within the state.

361 new cases have been reported along with 10 more deaths linked to the illness.

The majority of the cases were reported in Hennepin County.

Of the new deaths reported, 7 of them were in long-term healthcare facilities.

The death toll in Minnesota now sits at 1,050.

There are now 5,767 active cases in the state, with 549 patients currently hospitalized.