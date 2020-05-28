35 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another 35 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 967.

Of the 967 deaths, 787 of them lived in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

The state is also reporting another 493 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the active case count to 5,325.

606 people are in the hospital with 242 of them in the ICU.

16,655 people are listed as recovered from the virus.

Find more on the statistic in Minnesota under the 'related links' section of this story.