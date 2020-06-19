33 more cases of COVID-19, another death linked to illness in ND

The North Dakota Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 numbers for the state.

33 new cases have been confirmed in North Dakota and another death has been linked to the illness.

The victim was a woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

In total, there have been 76 deaths linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Of the new cases, 13 are in Cass County.

26 patients are currently being hospitalized while 2,809 are listed as recovered.

There are 309 active cases in the state.