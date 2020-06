The North Dakota Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 Data for the state.

33 more cases have been confirmed in the state and another death has been linked to the illness.

The patient who died was a man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health issues.

There have been 66 total deaths linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

There are currently 444 active cases in the state with 34 patients being hospitalized.

2,169 people are listed as recovered.