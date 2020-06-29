315 new cases of Covid and 10 more deaths in MN

The Minnesota Department of Health has announced 315 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths today.

The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 35,861, with 31,225 no longer needing isolation.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the disease are continuing to trend downward. As of Monday, 278 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 140 in intensive care.

The state’s death toll is now 1,435. The majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.

Testing has now breached over 592,900 overall in the state. About 7,522 were completed in the last 24 hours. The state’s goal is 20,000 tests a day.