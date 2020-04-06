2nd person dies in crash caused by fleeing homicide suspect

A second person has died of injuries suffered in a crash caused by a homicide suspect fleeing from law enforcement in Milwaukee.

A 23-year-old man died over the weekend after he was critically injured in a crash Friday that also caused the death of a 20-year-old woman. The 27-year-old suspect is wanted for a homicide in Minot, North Dakota. Police say he was being pursued by officers from the U. S. Marshals Service when he ran a red light and collided with another car.

The case is expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office soon.