29 new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 29 new COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the death toll to 1,115.

Of those deaths, 896 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

The state is reporting another 404 cases of the virus, bringing the active case count to 3,668.

512 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 244 of them are in the ICU.

21,490 people are listed as recovered from the virus.

