The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 29 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,650.

The state is reporting 70 total deaths, the same as the day before.

842 people no longer need isolation and are listed as recovered.

157 people are still in Minnesota hospitals, with 74 of them in the ICU.

Clay County now has 40 cases, Wilkin County has seven, Beltrami has five and Otter Tail has four. Most other surrounding counties have one or two.