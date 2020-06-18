29 New Cases of COVID-19, one new death in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health has released updated information on COVID-19 within the state.

One more COVID-19 related death is reported in North Dakota, bringing the death toll to 75.

He was a man in his 60s from Cass county with underlying health conditions.

29 new positive tests are also being reported, bringing the active cases to 309.

Nine of the new cases are in Cass county, six are in Grand Forks county.

2,809 are listed as recovered.

