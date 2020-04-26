28 more COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota reported Sunday

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 28 more deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, including two Clay County residents, bringing the state's total to 272.

Overall there are now 156 new COVID-19 cases, for a new total of 3,602 cases in the state.

1,774 patients are listed as no longer needing isolation.

The two Clay County residents that passed away were listed as a patient in their 80s and a patient in their 90s.

Below is the county breakdown of new cases Sunday:

Counties of residence of these new cases: Hennepin (45), Nobles (27), Ramsey (17), Olmsted (1), Clay (13), Dakota (5), Anoka (13), Blue Earth (2), Carlton (4), Carver (1), Kandiyohi (7), Martin (1), Meeker (2), Pine (7), Polk (3), St. Louis (2), Sherburne (1), Watonwan (2), Washington (1), and two cases are missing county of residence.

A total of 829 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date. Currently 285 cases are hospitalized, with 115 in intensive care.