27 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19.

Cass County had the most new cases with 20.

75,744 people have now been tested for coronavirus in North Dakota.

There are 431 active cases.

32 people are currently in the hospital.

2,706 people have had COVID-19 in North Dakota.

2,209 people have recovered from the virus.

66 people have died.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (6/4):

Counties with new positive cases:

• Barnes County – 1

• Bottineau County - 1

• Burleigh County - 2

• Cass County – 20

• Mountrail County – 1

• Richland County – 1

• Sargent County - 1

By the numbers:

104,888 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,569 total tests from yesterday)

75,744 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,242 unique individuals from yesterday)

73,038 – Total Negative (+1,215 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,706 – Total Positive (+27 unique individuals from yesterday)

0.8% – Daily Positivity Rate**>/b>

175 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

2,209 – Total Recovered (+40 individuals from yesterday)

66 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

