25 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another 25 deaths from COVID-19 in the state. This brings the death toll to 1,274.

Of the 1,274 people who died, 1,015 lived in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

490 new COVID-19 cases are being reported, bringing the active case count to 3,493.

403 people are in the hospital with the virus, and 191 of them are in the ICU.

In total, 25,028 people have recovered.

