25 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the active case count to 284.

Seven of the new cases come from Sioux County, five come from Cass County, and four each come from Burleigh and Grand Forks Counties.

31 people are currently in the hospital with the virus, the same number as the day before.

2,952 people are listed as recovered, an increase of 42 from the last report.

No new deaths are reported, leaving the death toll at 77.