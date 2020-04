The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 23 more deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state's total to 244.

Overall 3,446 total positive cases have been reported in the state. Over 56,597 total tests have been taken. 1,654 patients no longer need to be isolated.

As of Saturday, 288 patients are in the hospital with 109 of those in the ICU.

To see full stats click on the related links.