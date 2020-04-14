23 Charged with violating Minnesota stay-at-home order

Twenty-three people have been charged with violating Minnesota's stay-at-home order.

In many of these cases, law enforcement officers added the misdemeanor charge as a secondary offense to another crime.

Among those charged is a Chaska man who allegedly arrived at a Roseville hotel to meet a prostitute he met online.

Another involved a suspected drunken driver whose truck got stuck in a construction zone in Pine City, who fled the scene on foot and attempted to hide in a shed.

The order was put in place by Governor Tim Walz in mid-March to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and tells Minnesotans to stay home unless they are buying food or other limited reasons.

Violating an emergency order is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.