22 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases from the previous day, bringing the active case count to 379.

The majority of those new cases are being reported in Cass County (13 of them).

3 more people are in the hospital with the virus, for a total of 32 hospitalizations today.

114 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 2,450.

No new deaths are being reported, keeping the death toll at 72.

