The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 within the state.

Of the new cases, 15 of them are in Cass County.

There have been no new deaths linked to the illness, meaning the death toll sits at 74.

There are also currently 31 patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 while 2,683 people are listed as recovered.

There are now 344 active cases in the state.