2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally a go

Major public events are canceling right and left because of the coronavirus, but not the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

And it looks like a "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" kind of thing.

City Council members say they couldn't have done much to prevent people from coming anyway,

So, they sanctioned the annual event to keep the town safer.

There will be some changes, though.

The city is not hosting the traditional rally parade and there will be no

B-1 flyover.

City leaders say vendors must wear p-p-e.