2020 Miss North Dakota Pageant postponed

As events continue to be delayed or canceled due to COVID-19, potential candidates for Miss North Dakota will have to wait a little while longer for their chance at the crown.

The Miss North Dakota Pageant will be postponed until June of 2021.

The scholarship organization is following the guidelines of the of the Miss America Organization who also chose to postpone its competition due to COVID-19.

Miss North Dakota board members say they wanted to give contestants the experience they deserve.

Last year's winners will hold their titles until next year’s competition.

“We go all out, and we weren't going to be able to do that this year. Our production was really going to be minimized and our time frame was going to be shorter. So, it's nice that we can give these young women the experience that they have worked hard to earn,” said Miss North Dakota Board President Debbie Richter.

“They informed us that due to the health and safety of all of the volunteers, participants and our local title holders that this just would be better if we just waited off one year. And then we were each then asked to extend our period of service in our current states,” said current Miss North Dakota Haley Wolfe.

Candidates who qualified for the 2020 Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota's Outstanding Teen competitions will be eligible to compete next year.