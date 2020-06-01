2020 Downtown Fargo Street Fair Canceled

The Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) has made the decision to cancel this year’s Downtown Fargo Street Fair. The decision was made to protect the health and safety of vendors, attendees and volunteers.

The DCP acknowledges that while the announcement comes on the heels of Saturday’s destructive Downtown Fargo rioting, this decision was made late last week in response to ongoing precautions surrounding the spread of coronavirus.

“We know how important this event is to the region, attendees, performers and vendors, and it was so difficult for the Downtown Community Partnership to vote to skip it this summer,” Downtown

Community Partnership President and CEO Melissa Brandt said.

Fair organizers say they brainstormed alternatives to canceling the street fair, including moving the date, but the availability of vendors and volunteers along with the extra precautions needed made the event’s success seemed unlikely.

The DCP cites CDC guidelines and state recommendations, that events should be limited to less than 500 people and advise those over age 65 avoid events and crowds.

“We still hope 150,000 people will walk through the streets of downtown Fargo this year, but instead of those people visiting in a three-day span, let’s spread out over three months to promote safety and wellbeing,” Brandt says. “Following the destructive events Saturday night, it’s more important than ever for visitors to support our downtown businesses and show how proud we are of our vibrant downtown community. While we fully support everyone who peacefully protested early Saturday, the vandalism, violence and looting hurts small business owners who are already struggling amid this pandemic.”