$20,000 raised to bring Gardner woman home

A bittersweet moment for family and friends awaiting the return of a loved one.

A Gardner woman spent the last two months halfway across the country, battling cancer.

With little time left, she'll be spending it where she's happiest and it's all thanks to the community.

In April 2018, Merideth Sorensen was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"She's a very strong person, inside and out," Merideth's husband Troy Sorensen said.

She was 19 weeks pregnant at the time.

Three rounds of chemo and three months later, she had her fourth baby, Hope.

But, as time went by, Merideth got worse.

"This was our last straw," Troy said.

She flew out to Maryland for treatment in the beginning of January and hasn't seen her four kids since.

"Knowing there have been times she has been alone in this fight, thousands of miles away, has been heartbreaking," Merideth's friend Hannah Erickson said.

Recent scans showed the tumor was still growing.

When doctors told her she didn't have much time left, there was just one place Merideth wanted to be.

But, getting her back home wasn't going to be easy.

"I found out that it was going to cost $19,340 dollars to get Merideth home," Erickson said. "I was going to do everything in my power to make that happen."

With help from people all over the world, they came up with the money in less than eight hours.

"Without everyone's love and support and generosity, she wouldn't be coming home," Erickson said.

Merideth is coming home Friday.

She doesn't know about the $20,000 dollars her family raised for her.

"I don't even know how to thank everyone," Troy said. "From the bottom of our hearts, my family, everyone, thank you."

But she does know that she'll be spending her final days in the arms of those she loves most.