20 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 20 more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the death toll to 1,217.

Of those deaths, 968 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

307 new cases of coronavirus are reported, bringing the active case count to 3,085.

455 people are hospitalized from the virus with 199 of them in the ICU.

24,221 people have recovered.

For more on COVID-19 in Minnesota, click on the 'related links' section of this story.