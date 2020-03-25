2 new COVID-19 cases in northwest Minnesota

There are two new positive cases in northwest Minnesota of the coronavirus.

A man in his 40s has tested positive for COVID-19 in Clay County, making it the third case for the county, according to Clay County Public Health.

The department said it wasn't given information regarding travel.

Beltrami County is also being added to the list of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.

The Beltrami County Emergency Management office announced the county's first positive test result.

“Today, March 25th, Sanford Health announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Beltrami County. This is not cause for panic,” read the agency’s Facebook post.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated the Beltrami case most likely came in after it updated its website, which tracks COVID-19 cases across the state. It’ll be updated later in the day or Thursday to reflect the change.

Here’s a link to the department’s website to follow the cases of COVID-19: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.