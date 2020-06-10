2 mass testing events set for Thursday & Friday at the Fargodome

Two Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing events will be open to the general public on Thursday, June 11, and Friday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outdoor drive-up testing will take place in the west parking lot of the FARGODOME. These testing events are separate from those of the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force and are being conducted at the direction of the North Dakota Department of Health. Similar testing events are taking place statewide, to determine the readiness of the state to continue re-opening efforts.

Fargo Cass Public Health will work in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard to facilitate the testing. Appointments are not required but those who wish to receive a test are strongly encouraged to complete the online screening questionnaire in advance, which can be found here: https://testreg.nd.gov/.

Additional details:

•There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

•Proof of residency will not be required.

•The testing process itself takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line maybe longer.

•Those with a positive result will be notified by phone within 24 – 72 hours.

•Those with a negative result will be notified by phone within 72 hours.

•Testing will be conducted using oral swabs. Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.

•Those participating in testing must be at least 12 years old.

