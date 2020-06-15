2 marches being planned for Friday and Saturday in Fargo

Two marches will be happening in Fargo on Friday and Saturday held by organizers both of Black Lives Matter and One Fargo.

A Facebook post shows Friday's march starting at 9 a.m. at Island Park. It's being called the "JuneTeenth March for Justice."

The events come after a peaceful rally was held at Island Park on Friday, June 5 to honor the life of George Floyd and others killed by law enforcement around the country.

Details are currently being developed. Both marches will end in the daytime, according to organizers.

There was also a march that began as peaceful on Saturday, May 30, but towards the evening turned violent with several businesses in downtown Fargo vandalized and looted.

Police have arrested more than a dozen people in connection to that.

A Black Lives Matter organizer said those who vandalized weren’t part of their movement.

Part of this weekend's march will honor Rayshard Brooks, a black man killed by police in Atlanta. His death has been ruled a homicide.

