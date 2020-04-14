2 injured in head-on collision in Grand Forks County

Highway troopers say a woman is facing charges after a head-on collision in Grand Forks County.

The accident happened one mile north of Manvel along Highway 81 at around 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Pamela Reid, 43, of Bathgate was driving a 2007 silver Toyota Corolla on the southbound lane of Hwy 81 to Grand Forks when she slipped off the shoulder and overcorrected, swerving into the northbound lane.

Richard Waterfield, 64, of Stillwater, Minnesota, was driving his 2010 red Toyota Prius. He steered right to avoid Reid’s corolla, but both cars crashed head-on, according to NDHP.

The corolla came to a rest facing south on the northbound lane, while the prius was pushed into a ditch with standing water.

The roads were covered with snow.

Both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.