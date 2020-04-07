2 embattled Cass County employees return to their jobs under improvement plan

Two Cass County employees who risked getting fired or suspended for their roles in creating an alleged toxic work environment will keep their jobs.

Linda Dorff and Rick Van Camp will be monitored under an improvement plan that doesn’t have a set timetable, according to Cass County Human Service Zone Director Pearl Ferguson.

Dorff is the Family Service Division Manager and Van Camp is CPS Unit Supervisor at the agency.

A report released in February by an outside investigator the county hired determined that employees found Dorff and Van Camp as bosses with problematic management styles, which impacted job performance within the agency.

They were seen as primarily contributing to a negative work environment, according to the report.

Ferguson, who was selected as director in February, said the Cass County Human Service Zone Board met on Monday and agreed to put both employees on an improvement plan.

“They unanimously voted with a recommended course of action that was an alignment with my course of action, which is to return Rick Van Camp and Linda Dorff,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said there will have to be immediate improvements made but both will need some time for long-term improvement.

According to Ferguson, the former director of Cass County Social Services Chip Ammerman will have a permanent position at the human service zone.

Ammerman was ousted from his position as director of social services and as interim director of the human service zone in February.

Cass County Social Services changed its name to the Cass County Human Service Zone at the start of 2020.