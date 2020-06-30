2 MN teens walk away from Todd County rollover

Two Minnesota teenagers walked away from a late-night rollover, and seat belts may be what saved them from injury.

State troopers say a 16-year-old girl from Duluth was driving on Highway 210 south of Staples in Todd County just before midnight Tuesday, when her car entered a ditch and rolled over.

She and a 14-year-old passenger were both buckled up and were checked out at the scene, but neither was badly hurt.