2 MN teens walk away from Todd County rollover
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Two Minnesota teenagers walked away from a late-night rollover, and seat belts may be what saved them from injury.
State troopers say a 16-year-old girl from Duluth was driving on Highway 210 south of Staples in Todd County just before midnight Tuesday, when her car entered a ditch and rolled over.
She and a 14-year-old passenger were both buckled up and were checked out at the scene, but neither was badly hurt.