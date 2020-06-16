197 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another day of relatively low COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, compared to weeks past.

The state says nine new deaths are reported, bringing the death toll to 1,313. Of those deaths, 1,041 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

197 new cases are reported, bringing the active case count to 2,563.

357 people are currently in the hospital with 185 of them in the ICU.

27,006 Minnesotans are listed as recovered.

