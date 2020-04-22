19 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a big jump in the number of deaths from the coronavirus, 19 more people died bringing the total to 179 deaths.

The total count stands at 2,721 testing positive for the virus.

240 people are in the hospital and 107 of them are in the ICU.

More people are also listed as recovered, 1,317 people no longer need isolation.

Clay County is now reporting 79 positive cases and three deaths. Wilkin County has 10 cases and two deaths, and Polk County is reporting 17 cases.