18 people arrested during Fargo riot - some rioters traveling to cause violence

Fargo police chief Dave Todd announced Sunday morning that 18 people were arrested during Saturday night's riot in downtown Fargo. Todd also said that several people were believed to have attended Saturday's protest for George Floyd just to instigate violence. Undercover intelligence indicated that many of the rioters were traveling from city to city to start violence.

Following Saturday's protest the crowd made their way back to downtown. Fargo police ordered the crowd to disburse. Tear gas was deployed around 8pm when rioters began confronting police and damaging property. Video captured by Valley News Live showed looting and rioters destroying property thoughout downtown Fargo.

Many Fargo residents showed up shortly after 7am Sunday morning to begin clean-up.