18 new cases of coronavirus in North Dakota, 11 of the cases in Cass County

There are 18 new positive coronavirus cases in North Dakota and 11 of those come from Cass County.

There are now 225 positive cases in North Dakota. 19 people are now hospitalized. That is an increase of one case.

74 people have recovered from the illness. That is an increase of 11 people from the last reported update.

There are 3 deaths connected to coronavirus in the state.

Here is the breakdown of the latest positive test results (4/6/20):

• Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread

• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 20s from Cass County, community spread

• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

• Man in his 60s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation

• Man in his 70s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 50s from Morton County, close contact

• Woman in her 60s from Slope County, community spread

• Woman in her 70s from Walsh County, confirmed travel

• Man in his 70s from Walsh County, possible travel

• Woman in her 30s from Ward County, community spread

• Woman in her 40s from Ward County, under investigation