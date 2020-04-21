17 new deaths in Minnesota attributed to coronavirus

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a double digit increase in deaths related to COVID-19. The state says 17 more people have died, bringing the death toll to 160.

In total, 2,567 people have tested positive for the virus in the state. 237 people are in the hospital and 117 of them are in the ICU.

1,254 people no longer need isolation and are listed as recovered, that's roughly 49 percent of the total that tested positive.

Clay County now has 68 confirmed cases, deaths for the county remain at three.

