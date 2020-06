The state of Minnesota is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the death toll to 1,361.

Of those 1,361 deaths, 1,077 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

The state is also reporting 362 new cases, bringing the active case count to 2,961.

339 people are in the hospital from the virus, with 168 of them in the ICU.

The state says 27,709 people have recovered from the disease.