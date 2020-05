The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another 17 deaths linked to COVID-19 and 730 more positive tests Sunday.

The state has now reached 20,573 confirmed positive tests, and 869 deaths.

553 Minnesotans are currently in the hospital with 207 in the ICU.

14,115 positive cases are listed as no longer needing isolation.

