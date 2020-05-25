Grand Forks teenager cited for reportedly ignoring stop sign and causing 2-vehicle crash

A 16-year-old girl was cited after North Dakota highway troopers say she drove past a stop sign over the weekend and was then struck by an oncoming car, which injured one of her passengers.

Ava Miller of Grand Forks was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Miller was reportedly driving southbound along Grand Forks County Rd 17 in a 2019 Toyota Highlander on Saturday at around 11 p.m.

A 1997 BMW 328i driven by 19-year-old Robert Martinson of Grand Forks was heading eastbound on County Rd 6.

At the intersection of both county roads, Miller’s Highlander blew past the stop sign going about 55 mph and was hit by Martinson’s BMW, according to NDHP.

The BMW hit the passenger side of the Highlander.

There were a total of four people inside the Highlander, including Miller. All were wearing seatbelts, but a 15-year-old girl from Grand Forks was transported to Altru Hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash.

Troopers said Miller was cited for disregarding a stop sign.

The crash remains under investigation.