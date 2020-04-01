16 more cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continues to rise as many experts predicted.

The state is reporting 16 new cases Wednesday morning for a total of 142 positive cases in the state.

23 people are currently in the hospital and the death toll remains at three.

34 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the new cases reported on April 1, two of them are people between the ages of 10-19.

The counties affected span the entire state from Ward to Cass counties.

