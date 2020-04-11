15 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, 293 total, 119 recovered

North Dakota is reporting 15 new cases as of Saturday. This brings the total to 293.

10 people are hospitalized, that's a decline of three.

Seven people have died in the state due to COVID-19.

The department of health is reporting 119 patients have recovered.

A total of 10,080 people have been tested in North Dakota.

The new cases are as follows (4/11):

· Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, community spread

· Man in his 60s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 80s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 70s from Mountrail County, community spread

· Man in his 40s from Richland County, community spread

· Woman in her 30s from Rolette County, community spread

· Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation

· Man in his 60s from Ward County, under investigation

· Woman in her 30s from Williams County, community spread

· Man in his 20s from Williams County, under investigation