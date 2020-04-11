15 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, 293 total, 119 recovered

ND (Valley News Live) - North Dakota is reporting 15 new cases as of Saturday. This brings the total to 293.
10 people are hospitalized, that's a decline of three.
Seven people have died in the state due to COVID-19.
The department of health is reporting 119 patients have recovered.
A total of 10,080 people have been tested in North Dakota.
The new cases are as follows (4/11):
· Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, community spread
· Man in his 60s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 80s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 70s from Mountrail County, community spread
· Man in his 40s from Richland County, community spread
· Woman in her 30s from Rolette County, community spread
· Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation
· Man in his 60s from Ward County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Williams County, community spread
· Man in his 20s from Williams County, under investigation