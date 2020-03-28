15 More People in North Dakota Test Positive for COVID-19

The North Dakota Joint Information Center for COVID-19 released the latest testing stats for the state Saturday morning.

15 more people have tested positive for the virus bringing the state's total to 83. Five of those were in Cass county with two in Barnes county. So far, 2892 people have been tested across the state. No more hospitalizations have been reported and the state says 15 people have recovered.

From the state press release:

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 27 at 3 p.m. - March 28 at 9 a.m.

· Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

· Man in his 60s from Sioux County, community spread

· Man in his 30s from Stark County, under investigation

· Man in his 40s from Morton County, under investigation

· Man in his 30s from Stark County, close contact

· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Man in his 60s from Barnes County, under investigation

· Woman in her 50s from Barnes County, under investigation

· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, travel

· Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

2892 - Total Tested (+184 individuals from yesterday)

2809 - Negative (+169 individuals from yesterday)

83 – Positive (+15 individuals from yesterday)

16 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

15 – Recovered (+1 individuals from yesterday)

1 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)

