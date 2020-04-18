143 new coronavirus cases in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Saturday the confirmation of another 143 COVID-19 cases, for a new total of 2,213 cases in the state.

Latest number of positive cases by county:

- Hennepin (69)

- Nobles (23)

- Ramsey (14)

- Olmsted (4)

- Clay (4)

- Dakota (3)

- Freeborn (3)

- Anoka (2)

- Carlton (2)

- Fillmore (1)

- Goodhue (1)

- Stearns (2)

- Jackson (1)

- Kittson (1)

- McLeod (1)

- Mower (1)

- Murray (1)

- Otter Tail (1)

- Pine (1)

- St. Louis (1)

- Pipestone (1)

- Washington (1)

- Wilkin (1)

- Winona (1)

County of residence data was not immediately available for three cases.

A total of 561 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date.

Currently 239 cases are hospitalized, with 111 in intensive care.

Saturday’s update includes another 10 COVID-19 deaths, for a new statewide total of 121.

The age range and county of residence of today's announced deaths is as follows:

- Anoka County resident in their 70s

- Hennepin County resident in their 90s

- 2 Hennepin County residents in their 80s

- 2 Hennepin County residents in their 70s

- 2 Hennepin County residents in their 60s

- Hennepin County resident in their 50s

- St. Louis County resident in their 80s

All but the Anoka County resident were in long-term care facilities.

