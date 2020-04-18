143 new coronavirus cases in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live)-- The Minnesota Department of Health announced Saturday the confirmation of another 143 COVID-19 cases, for a new total of 2,213 cases in the state.
Latest number of positive cases by county:
- Hennepin (69)
- Nobles (23)
- Ramsey (14)
- Olmsted (4)
- Clay (4)
- Dakota (3)
- Freeborn (3)
- Anoka (2)
- Carlton (2)
- Fillmore (1)
- Goodhue (1)
- Stearns (2)
- Jackson (1)
- Kittson (1)
- McLeod (1)
- Mower (1)
- Murray (1)
- Otter Tail (1)
- Pine (1)
- St. Louis (1)
- Pipestone (1)
- Washington (1)
- Wilkin (1)
- Winona (1)
County of residence data was not immediately available for three cases.
A total of 561 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date.
Currently 239 cases are hospitalized, with 111 in intensive care.
Saturday’s update includes another 10 COVID-19 deaths, for a new statewide total of 121.
The age range and county of residence of today's announced deaths is as follows:
- Anoka County resident in their 70s
- Hennepin County resident in their 90s
- 2 Hennepin County residents in their 80s
- 2 Hennepin County residents in their 70s
- 2 Hennepin County residents in their 60s
- Hennepin County resident in their 50s
- St. Louis County resident in their 80s
All but the Anoka County resident were in long-term care facilities.