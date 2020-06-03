14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another 14 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,086.

Of those deaths, 876 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

372 new cases are being reported, bringing the active case count in the state to 3,615.

537 people are in the hospital with the virus and 254 of them are in the ICU.

21,169 people have recovered from the disease and no longer need isolation.

