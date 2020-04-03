14 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in ND, 173 total

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 14 more people have now tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 173.

On a positive note, the state is reporting 12 more people have recovered for a total of 55 recoveries and the death toll remains at three.

Of the new cases, three are in Cass County and one is in Grand Forks County.

The total number of cases for Cass County is now 46, Burliegh County has a total of 32.

