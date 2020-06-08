OneFargo along local Black Lives Matter Chapter will be holding an emergency press conference at the gazebo in Island Park to share information obtained that occurred on the day of the protest, May 30. This information is in regards to the activities of former Deputy Chief Osmundson, and sheds further light on what occurred, if others were involved, and how high did the involvement go.
1:30PM Webstream: OneFargo / Black Lives Matter News Conference
Posted: Mon 1:08 PM, Jun 08, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 1:09 PM, Jun 08, 2020