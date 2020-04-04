13 new positive cases of COVID-19 in ND as 8 people recover

There are 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota bringing the total of known cases to 186, according to data the state released on Saturday.

Since Friday, eight people have recovered from the novel coronavirus bringing that total to 63. Those who recover are no longer in isolation.

The amount of deaths remains at three and 30 people are currently or have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Moreover, 409 people have been tested since Friday bringing up the total of those tested to 6207.

Cass County has the most cases at 48 followed by Burleigh County at 34.

Below are the profiles of those who recently tested positive:

- Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation

- Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation

- Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact

- Man in his 60s from Cass County, under investigation

- Woman in her 40s from Grand Forks County, possible travel

- Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, close contact

- Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, close contact

- Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

- Female age 0-9 from Mountrail County, close contact

- Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation

- Woman in her 50s from Stark County, possible travel

- Woman in her 60s from Stark County, under investigation

- Man in his 40s from Ward County, community spread