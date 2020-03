The North Dakota Department of Health now says 122 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the day before.

The majority of the new cases on Tuesday, March 31 are from Cass County.

A total of 20 people are now in the hospital from the virus and three people have died.

The 13 new cases reported on Tuesday range in age from people in their 20s to their 60s.

In total, 4,181 North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.