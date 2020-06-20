13 Minnesotans sickened by Cyclospora from bagged salads

Shoppers are being advised not to eat ALDI or Hy-Vee Store Brand Garden Salads after 13 people in Minnesota became ill.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and public health agencies in other states to investigate an outbreak of Cyclospora infections associated with infections linked to ALDI and Hy-Vee store brand “garden salads” containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots.

Thirteen Minnesotans are among people from six states whose Cyclospora infections have been linked to the multi-state outbreak.

Illness onset dates for the Minnesota cases range from June 1 through June 9. No cases required hospitalization for their illness.

The ill Minnesotans ranged in age from 24 to 79 years. Two are metro area residents, and 11 are from Greater Minnesota.

Consumers should not eat ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad or Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad, and if they have it in their refrigerator, throw it away. This applies only to the store brand salads labeled as “garden salads” and not for other types of store brand packaged salads sold at these retailers.

Infection with Cyclospora, known as cyclosporiasis, is caused by the parasite Cyclospora and is spread through consumption of fresh produce; it is not spread person-to-person. Washing of produce, or routine chemical disinfection or sanitizing methods, are unlikely to kill Cyclospora. Symptoms typically include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite and weight loss. People typically become ill about a week after exposure, but this period can range from 2-14 days. Diarrhea can last several weeks or longer if not treated.