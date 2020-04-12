12 new Cass County COVID-19 cases, as one person dies in Ward County

New numbers released on Sunday by North Dakota reveal 15 positive cases of COVID-19 with the majority of them in Cass County.

There are 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Cass County and one person in Ward County has died, bringing the total of deaths to eight, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

There are currently 12 people hospitalized for the disease and 121 people have recovered.

North Dakota has a total of 308 COVID-19 cases. Cass County leads all counties with 107, followed by Burleigh County at 50.

The man who died was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions, according to NDDOH.

He contracted COVID-19 through community spread, which’s how the majority of those in North Dakota have been infected.

The state has tested 10,350 people for the novel coronavirus with 10,042 of those tests coming back negative.

Below is a profile of those who recently tested positive.

Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County, close contact

Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation

Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread

Female age 10-19 from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 50s from Cass County, community spread

Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 60s from Stark County, under investigation

Woman in her 30s from Stark County, under investigation