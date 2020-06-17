12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

The state of Minnesota is reporting another 12 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,325.

Of those deaths, 1,051 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 32 of the deaths are considered probable, meaning a positive test result isn't on file.

419 new cases of coronavirus are being reported, bringing the active case count to 2,567.

351 people are in the hospital with the virus, 181 of them are in the ICU.

27,404 people are listed as recovered.